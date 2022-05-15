Left Menu

Gujarat registers 33 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,24,721

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-05-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 20:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat on Sunday reported 33 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 12,24,721, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,944, a health department official said.

So far, 12,13,563 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 37 during the day, leaving Gujarat with an active caseload of 214, he said.

Ahmedabad reported 15 cases, followed by 10 in Vadodara, six in Gandhinagar and one each in Surat and Anand, he said.

A government release said 4,516 people received COVID-19 vaccination shots on Sunday, which took the total number of doses administered to 10.83 crore.

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remains coronavirus-free, a local official informed.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,721, new cases 33, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,563, active cases 214, people tested so far - figures not released.

