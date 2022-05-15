No COVID-19 case, death reported in Chhattisgarh; clean slate for fifth time since April

Chhattisgarh on Sunday had a COVID-19 clean slate day as no case or death was reported in the state, the feat being achieved for the fifth time since April, an official said.

There was no addition to the tally or toll similarly on April 10, 14, 16 and 17, he said.

The tally and toll stood unchanged at 11,52,334 and 14,034 respectively, while eight recoveries took the number of people discharged so far to 11,38,280, he said. The active caseload in the state is 20, while 20 districts have no COVD-19 patient at present, he added.

With 1,209 samples being examined during the day, the overall number of tests in Chhattisgarh reached 1,76,91,953, the official said. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,334, new cases (zero), death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,280, active cases 20, today tests 1,209, total tests 1,76,91,953.

