Karnataka records 126 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatalities

Karnataka on Sunday reported 126 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total infections to 39,49,675 so far, while there were zero fatalities, the Health Department said.

In its bulletin, the department said there were 1,891 active cases while 103 people were discharged.

The State today conducted 18,566 tests including 14,409 RT-PCR tests.

The majority of cases came from Bengaluru urban district which reported 118 infections today. The city had 1,810 active cases. There were infections in six other districts, including two each in Hassan and Ballari.

The department said 24 districts reported zero infections and nil fatalities. The positivity rate for the day was 0.67 per cent.

As many as 6,604 inoculations were done in the State, taking the total vaccinated to 10.72 crore till date.

