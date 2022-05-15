Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir logs 7 Covid cases, 1 death in a day

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-05-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 22:43 IST
Jammu and Kashmir logs 7 Covid cases, 1 death in a day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded seven fresh Covid infections, taking the case tally to 4,54,146, while one death due to the disease was reported in a day, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, four were reported from the Jammu division and the rest from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Sixteen of the total 20 districts in the Union territory did not report any fresh Covid case.

Jammu and Kashmir currently has 55 active cases of COVID-19 while the number of people who have recovered has reached 4,49,339, officials said.

With one more fatality, the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 4,752.

Officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since Saturday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
2
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022