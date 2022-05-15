Jammu and Kashmir logs 7 Covid cases, 1 death in a day
Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded seven fresh Covid infections, taking the case tally to 4,54,146, while one death due to the disease was reported in a day, officials said.
Of the fresh cases, four were reported from the Jammu division and the rest from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.
Sixteen of the total 20 districts in the Union territory did not report any fresh Covid case.
Jammu and Kashmir currently has 55 active cases of COVID-19 while the number of people who have recovered has reached 4,49,339, officials said.
With one more fatality, the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 4,752.
Officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since Saturday evening.
