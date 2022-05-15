Karnataka reports 126 new COVID-19 cases, zero death in last 24 hours

Karnataka reported 126 new COVID-19 cases and zero death on Sunday. The current positivity rate of COVID cases in the state stands at 0.67 per cent.

As many as 103 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is 39,07,679. The cumulative fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state stands at 40,063.

A total of 18,566 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. According to the state Health Department, the active number of COVID patients reached 1,891. (ANI)

