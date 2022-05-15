Left Menu

Karnataka reports 126 new COVID-19 cases, zero death in last 24 hours

Karnataka reported 126 new COVID-19 cases and zero death on Sunday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-05-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 23:14 IST
Karnataka reports 126 new COVID-19 cases, zero death in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka reported 126 new COVID-19 cases and zero death on Sunday. The current positivity rate of COVID cases in the state stands at 0.67 per cent.

As many as 103 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is 39,07,679. The cumulative fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state stands at 40,063.

A total of 18,566 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. According to the state Health Department, the active number of COVID patients reached 1,891. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Sanofi ordered to compensate French family for epilepsy drug side effects; Britain delays ban on promotion of high-sugar foods and more

Health News Roundup: Sanofi ordered to compensate French family for epilepsy...

 Global
4
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022