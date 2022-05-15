Left Menu

Delhi reports 613 new COVID-19 infections, positivity rate dips to 2.74 per cent

With a decrease in new infections, the national capital on Sunday reported 613 positive cases in the last 24 years, a health bulletin by the Delhi government said.

With a decrease in new infections, the national capital on Sunday reported 613 positive cases in the last 24 years, a health bulletin by the Delhi government said. The daily case positivity rate also decreased to 2.74 percent.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi registered 673 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.77 percent. In the last 24 hours, as many as 784 COVID patients recovered from the disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,70,401.

At present, there are 3,762 active COVID cases in the city. A total of 22,366 samples were tested in the said period. At least three people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours and the COVID death toll in Delhi stands at 26,195.

Under the vaccination drive in the city, 40,921 beneficiaries received the COVID shots in the said period, taking the cumulative vaccine doses jabbed so far to 3,39,03,541. (ANI)

