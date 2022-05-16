Left Menu

N.Korea's Kim orders military to 'stabilize' drug supply amid COVID-19 outbreak

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 16-05-2022 02:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 02:52 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided an emergency politburo meeting and ordered the military be used to stabilize the supply of medicines in Pyongyang as the country battles its first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, state media reported on Monday.

The country reported 392,920 more people with fever symptoms, with eight new deaths, state news agency KCNA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

