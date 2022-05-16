Left Menu

China reports 1,227 new COVID cases for May 15 vs 1,789 a day earlier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-05-2022 06:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 06:38 IST
Mainland China reported 1,227 new coronavirus cases for May 15, of which 151 were symptomatic and 1,076 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That compares with 1,789 new cases a day earlier, consisting of 239 symptomatic and 1,550 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were four new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,213. As of May 15, mainland China had confirmed 221,955 coronavirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

