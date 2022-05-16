Shanghai aims to return to normal life from June 1 - city official

Shanghai aims to reopen more broadly and allow normal life to resume in the city from June 1, a city official said on Monday, after declaring that 15 out of the city's 16 districts had achieved "zero-COVID cases outside quarantined areas" status.

Deputy mayor Zong Ming made the comments at a daily online news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)