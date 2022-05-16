Left Menu

Tesla delays plan to restore Shanghai plant output to pre-lockdown levels - memo

It also said that it would now aim to increase output to 2,600 units per day from May 23. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • China

Tesla Inc has delayed a plan to restore production at its Shanghai plant to levels before the city's COVID-19 lockdown by at least a week, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. The U.S. electric car maker originally aimed to increase output at its Shanghai plant to 2,600 cars a day from May 16, Reuters reported earlier this month citing another memo.

But the latest memo said that it plans to stick to one shift for its Shanghai plant for the current week with a daily output of around 1,200 units. It also said that it would now aim to increase output to 2,600 units per day from May 23. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

