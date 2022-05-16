Left Menu

S.Korea offers working level talks to N.Korea on COVID-19

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 16-05-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 11:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
South Korea's unification ministry has offered to hold working-level talks with North Korea on offering support for its neighbour, which is battling its first confirmed outbreak of COVID-19, the ministry said on Monday.

The ministry, charged with maintaining relations between the two nations, said it had expressed willingness to provide medicines, from vaccines to test kits, as well as technical co-operation, based on the South's experience with quarantine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

