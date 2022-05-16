Biological E. cuts price of its COVID-19 vaccine to Rs 250 per dose

Pharmaceuticals firm Biological E. Ltd (BE) on Monday said it has reduced the price of its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax to Rs 250 from Rs 840 a dose, inclusive of GST, for private vaccination centers.

It would result in end users paying a price of Rs 400 a dose, including taxes and administration charges, the company said in a statement.

Previously, in private vaccination centers the overall cost to end-users of the vaccine was Rs 990 a dose, including taxes and administration charges, it added.

In March this year when the inoculation of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years against COVID-19 commenced in the country, the Corbevax vaccine was used and its price was fixed at Rs 145 for the government vaccination program.

''BE has lowered the price of its vaccine to make it more affordable and help increase the reach to protect the maximum number of children against the virus,'' the company said.

In April this year, India's drug regulator granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Biological E's Corbevax for children in the 5 to 12 years group along with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of 6 to 12 years.

BE had collaborated with Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine in the development of Corbevax. Before receiving EUA for vaccination, the company said it conducted Phase II and III multi-center clinical trials in 624 children aged 5-12 and 12-18.

