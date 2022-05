UP: 2 boys drown in Ganga while taking selfie

Two teenagers drowned in the Ganga river while taking selfies during a bath at Singhirampur Ghat here on Monday, police said.

According to the police, Shivam (18) and Sachin (16) along with their two other friends had gone to bathe in the Ganga river in the Kamalganj area. They were taking selfies in the midstream when they drowned, police said.

Two other boys were saved by the locals and rushed to the Kamalganj Community Health Centre for treatment. After the family members of the deceased refused to get the post-mortem examination done, the bodies were handed over to them, police said.

