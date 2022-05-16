No dengue deaths in TN, but over 2,400 cases detected, says Health Minister

Tamil Nadu registered zero death due to dengue fever and 2,485 confirmed cases since January this year, State Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said on Monday and expressed hope that nil death would be maintained.

Last year, there were eight deaths due to the vector-borne disease and the toll peaked at 65, the maximum in the country, 2017, the Minister said. However, awareness measures and prompt detection helped diagnose dengue at an early stage, he said. ''Nearly, 2,485 samples out of two lakh screened from January to May this year turned out to be positive for dengue. It is heartening to note there have been zero deaths this year,'' he said.

All those affected are being treated, he told reporters after flagging off a mosquito fogging machine on National Dengue Day at the Government Multi-specialty Hospital here. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekarbabu and Health Secretary Dr. J Radhakrishnan were among those who participated in the event.

The day is observed on May 16 annually by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry to spread awareness about the vector-borne disease which is transmitted through the Aedes mosquito.

A mega drive has been initiated throughout Tamil Nadu to prevent the stagnation of water and breeding of the mosquitoes and testing facilities have been increased, the Minister said. ''The number of screening centers equipped with ELISA test kits has been increased to 300 from 125 in the past,'' he said.

About 21,000 workers have been involved in identifying and eradicating domestic breeding grounds of mosquitoes throughout the State.

Krishnagiri, Kanyakumari, and Dharmapuri are among the districts that account for the high number of dengue cases. The respective district health officials have been instructed to take adequate precautions to prevent the spread, Subramanian said.

