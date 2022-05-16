Health News Roundup: Shanghai targets June COVID lockdown exit as China's economy slumps; COVID-19 may spread rapidly in North Korea, WHO warns and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Shanghai targets June COVID lockdown exit as China's economy slumps

Shanghai set out plans on Monday for the end of a painful COVID-19 lockdown that has lasted more than six weeks, heavily bruising China's economy, and for the return of a more normal life from June 1. In the clearest timetable yet, Deputy Mayor Zong Ming said Shanghai would reopen in stages, with movement curbs largely to remain in place until May 21 to prevent a rebound in infections, before an easing.

COVID-19 may spread rapidly in North Korea, WHO warns

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that COVID-19 may spread rapidly in North Korea, where it said vaccination programs had yet to begin. "With the country yet to initiate COVID-19 vaccination, there is a risk that the virus may spread rapidly among the masses unless curtailed with immediate and appropriate measures," said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO's regional director for South-East Asia, in a statement sent to journalists.

Tokyo COVID curbs declared illegal in "Kill Bill" restaurant case

Japan's "Kill Bill" restaurant operator prevailed in a court case on Monday that declared Tokyo's now-defunct COVID-19 infection curbs were illegal. The orders, enacted in the capital during various states of emergency, included shortened operating hours and a ban on alcohol sales, though there was a compensating government subsidy. Businesses that didn't comply were subject to fines.

N.Korea's Kim orders military to stabilise supply of COVID drugs

Leader Kim Jong Un has ordered North Korea's military to stabilize the distribution of COVID-19 medicine in the capital, Pyongyang, in the battle against the country's first confirmed outbreak of the disease, state media said. Last week brought the North's first acknowledgment of an "explosive" outbreak, with experts warning it could devastate a country with limited medical supplies and no vaccine program.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EU says no final decision taken on ending Valneva COVID vaccine contract

The European Commission said on Monday that no final decision had been made about the possible termination of a contract with Valneva to supply its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union. Valneva said earlier on Monday it had received a notice of intent from the Commission to terminate the contract. The statement triggered a sell-off of the company's shares, which lost one-fifth of their value in few hours.

FDA to address baby formula imports as soon as Monday -chief

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will make an announcement regarding imported infant formula as soon as later on Monday, the agency's chief told NBC News in an interview as regulators and lawmakers seek to address ongoing supply shortages. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf added he does not expect the shortage of the critical baby product to last until the end of the year, adding it was "quite likely" there could be movement to reopen Abbott Laboratories' Sturgis, Michigan, a manufacturing facility in about two weeks.

Valneva shares dive 20% after COVID vaccine deal with EU falls apart

Shares of Valneva plunged 20% on Monday after the French drugmaker said its COVID-19 vaccine agreement with the European Commission was being scrapped and it may have to rethink its financial guidance. Valneva said the European Commission had informed the company of its intent to terminate an advance purchase agreement (APA) for its COVID vaccine, which is currently under regulatory review by the European health regulator.

Shanghai authorities on Monday provided their clearest timetable yet on lifting the city's lockdown that has been in place for over six weeks, saying they plan to fully restore normal life from June 1. Draconian measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in China's largest city have generated widespread frustration and anger among its 25 million residents and contributed to a slowdown in the country's economic activity.

Lacking vaccines, N.Korea battles COVID with antibiotics, home remedies

Standing tall in bright red hazmat suits, five North Korean health workers stride towards an ambulance to do battle with a COVID-19 outbreak that - in the presumed absence of vaccines - the country is using antibiotics and home remedies to treat. The isolated state is one of only two countries yet to begin a vaccination campaign and, until last week, had insisted it was COVID-free.

