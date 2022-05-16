Shanghai set out plans for the end of a painful COVID-19 lockdown that has lasted more than six weeks, heavily bruising China's economy, and for the return of more normal life from June 1. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Russia's invasion of Ukraine posed new challenges to the European Union's recovery from the pandemic, while the resulting surge in energy and commodity prices will slash euro zone economic growth this year and next, the European Commission forecast. * European businesses in China are awaiting the next wave of disruption from COVID-19 outbreaks and see little chance of improvement until the country increases vaccination rates, the European Chamber of Commerce in China said.

AMERICAS * Some U.S. inmates released to home confinement under the terms of a law passed by Congress to slow the spread of COVID-19 have challenged orders to return to prison.

* General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV said on Sunday they were reinstating a requirement that employees wear masks in COVID-hit southeastern Michigan. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 may spread rapidly in North Korea, where it said vaccination programmes had yet to begin, while state media said leader Kim Jong Un ordered the military to stabilise distribution of medicine in the capital, Pyongyang. * South Korea's unification ministry has offered to hold working-level talks with North Korea on offering support for its neighbour, which is battling its first confirmed outbreak of COVID-19.

* Japan's "Kill Bill" restaurant operator prevailed in a court case on Monday that declared Tokyo's now defunct COVID-19 infection curbs were illegal. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The European Commission said no final decision had been made about the possible termination of a contract with French drugmaker Valneva for supply of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union, after the company earlier said the agreement was being scrapped. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* China's retail and factory activity fell sharply in April, as wide lockdowns confined workers and consumers to their homes and severely disrupted supply chains, casting a long shadow over the country's outlook. * Tesla has delayed a plan to restore production at its Shanghai plant to levels before the city's lockdown by at least a week, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

