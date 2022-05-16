England detects four more cases of monkeypox infection

Four more cases of rare viral monkeypox infection have been diagnosed in England, health authorities said on Monday. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said investigations were underway to establish links between the latest four cases.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980. Although monkeypox is much milder than smallpox, with most infected people recovering within a few weeks, it can in rare cases be fatal.

