Left Menu

England detects four more cases of monkeypox infection

Four more cases of rare viral monkeypox infection have been diagnosed in England, health authorities said on Monday. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said investigations were underway to establish links between the latest four cases. Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-05-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 21:51 IST
England detects four more cases of monkeypox infection
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Four more cases of rare viral monkeypox infection have been diagnosed in England, health authorities said on Monday. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said investigations were underway to establish links between the latest four cases.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980. Although monkeypox is much milder than smallpox, with most infected people recovering within a few weeks, it can in rare cases be fatal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022