Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Valneva shares slump after COVID vaccine deal with EU falls apart and more

Shanghai targets June COVID lockdown exit as China economy slumps

Shanghai set out plans on Monday for the end of a painful COVID-19 lockdown that has lasted more than six weeks, heavily bruising China's economy, and for the return of more normal life from June 1. In the clearest timetable yet, Deputy Mayor Zong Ming said Shanghai would reopen in stages, with movement curbs largely to remain in place until May 21 to prevent a rebound in infections, before an easing.

Coronavirus may be linked to cases of severe hepatitis in children

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. SARS-CoV-2 could be at root of mysterious hepatitis in kids

FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT

U.S. health regulators are expected to authorize a booster shot of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 as soon as Tuesday, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The companies submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the authorization last month.

Abbott, FDA enter agreement over reopening of baby formula facility in Michigan

Abbott Laboratories said on Monday it has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the steps necessary to resume production and maintain its baby formula facility at Sturgis, Michigan.

Explainer-What happened with Abbott baby formula that worsened a U.S. shortage?

Abbott Laboratories, the biggest U.S. supplier of powder infant formula including Similac, initiated a recall and closed its Sturgis, Michigan, manufacturing plant earlier this year after reports of serious bacterial infections in four infants. The recall and shutdown has worsened a baby formula shortage among multiple manufacturers that began with pandemic supply chain issues.

U.S. eyes baby formula imports amid nationwide shortage

U.S. health regulators will announce action on baby formula imports as soon as Monday to address a nationwide shortage that has left parents scrambling to feed their babies, the Food and Drug Administration's chief said. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf provided no details, but President Joe Biden said last week he was working to allow more formula to come in from other countries.

Valneva shares slump after COVID vaccine deal with EU falls apart

Valneva lost nearly a fifth of its value on Monday after the French drugmaker said its COVID-19 vaccine agreement with the European Commission was likely to be scrapped and it might have to rethink its financial guidance. Valneva said the European Commission (EC) had informed the company of its intent to terminate an advance purchase agreement for its COVID vaccine.

Lacking vaccines, N.Korea battles COVID with antibiotics, home remedies

Standing tall in bright red hazmat suits, five North Korean health workers stride towards an ambulance to do battle with a COVID-19 outbreak that - in the presumed absence of vaccines - the country is using antibiotics and home remedies to treat. The isolated state is one of only two countries yet to begin a vaccination campaign and, until last week, had insisted it was COVID-free.

FDA declines to authorize common antidepressant as COVID treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has decided not to authorize the antidepressant fluvoxamine to treat COVID-19, saying that the data has not shown the drug to be an effective therapeutic for fighting the virus. "Based on the review of available scientific evidence, the FDA has determined that the data are insufficient to conclude that fluvoxamine may be effective in the treatment of nonhospitalized patients with COVID-19 to prevent progression to severe disease and/or hospitalization," the agency said in a document https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/nda/2020/EUA%20110%20Fluvoxamine%20Decisional%20Memo_Redacted.pdf published on Monday.

Starbucks to add abortion travel coverage to U.S. health benefits

Starbucks Corp will reimburse U.S. employees if they must travel more than 100 miles from their homes to obtain an abortion, according to a memo sent to employees on Monday. The global coffee chain joins Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and a small but growing list of other companies to offer the benefit as some U.S. states impose tighter restrictions on abortion..

