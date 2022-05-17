Left Menu

N.Korea reports 6 new COVID deaths as military mobilised for supplies

The state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported 269,510 more people with fever symptoms, bringing the total to 1,483,060, while the death toll grew to 56 as of Monday evening, KCNA said. KCNA said the team's mission was aimed at "defusing the public health crisis prevailing over the capital city of Pyongyang," calling it vital to the ongoing anti-epidemic campaign.

Reuters | Pyongyang | Updated: 17-05-2022 03:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 03:23 IST
N.Korea reports 6 new COVID deaths as military mobilised for supplies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • North Korea

North Korea reported six new deaths amid a COVID-19 wave, as the country's military was mobilised to distribute medical supplies, state media KCNA said on Tuesday. The state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported 269,510 more people with fever symptoms, bringing the total to 1,483,060, while the death toll grew to 56 as of Monday evening, KCNA said. It did not say how many people have tested positive for COVID-19.

"A powerful force" of the army's medical corps was dispatched to improve the supply of medicines in the capital Pyongyang, the centre of the country's first acknowledged epidemic, a day after leader Kim Jong Un ordered its immediate deployment. KCNA said the team's mission was aimed at "defusing the public health crisis prevailing over the capital city of Pyongyang," calling it vital to the ongoing anti-epidemic campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022