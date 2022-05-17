U.S. health regulators are expected to authorize a booster shot of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 as soon as Tuesday, the New York Times reported on Monday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* North Korea reported six new deaths amid a COVID-19 wave, as the country's military was mobilised to distribute medical supplies, state media KCNA said on Tuesday. * Shanghai set out plans for the end of a painful COVID-19 lockdown that has lasted more than six weeks, heavily bruising China's economy, and for the return of more normal life from June 1.

* South Korea's unification ministry has offered to hold working-level talks with North Korea on offering support for its neighbour, which is battling its first confirmed outbreak of COVID-19. EUROPE

* Russia's invasion of Ukraine posed new challenges to the European Union's recovery from the pandemic, while the resulting surge in energy and commodity prices will slash euro zone economic growth this year and next, the European Commission forecast. * European businesses in China are awaiting the next wave of disruption from COVID-19 outbreaks and see little chance of improvement until the country increases vaccination rates, the European Chamber of Commerce in China said.

AMERICAS * Some U.S. inmates released to home confinement under the terms of a law passed by Congress to slow the spread of COVID-19 have challenged orders to return to prison.

* General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV said on Sunday they were reinstating a requirement that employees wear masks in COVID-hit southeastern Michigan. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has decided not to authorize the antidepressant fluvoxamine to treat COVID-19, saying that the data has not shown the drug to be an effective therapeutic for fighting the virus. * A chain of events possibly triggered by unrecognized infection with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus could be causing the mysterious cases of severe hepatitis reported in hundreds of young children around the world, researchers suggest.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * China's retail and factory activity fell sharply in April, as wide lockdowns confined workers and consumers to their homes and severely disrupted supply chains, casting a long shadow over the country's outlook.

* Tesla has delayed a plan to restore production at its Shanghai plant to levels before the city's lockdown by at least a week, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. (Compiled by Olivier Sorgho, Aditya Soni and Devika Syamnath; Editing by Milla Nissi and Anil D'Silva)

