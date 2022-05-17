Left Menu

Shanghai reports 77 symptomatic, 746 asymptomatic COVID cases for May 16

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 17-05-2022 05:39 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 05:39 IST
Shanghai reports 77 symptomatic, 746 asymptomatic COVID cases for May 16
  • China

The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported 746 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 16, down from 869 a day earlier, data released on Tuesday showed.

Confirmed symptomatic cases rose to 77 from 69 the previous day.

There were zero cases found outside quarantined areas, same as reported a day earlier. The city reported one new COVID-19 related death, compared with four a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

