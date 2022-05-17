Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 16,400

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections fell below 2,000 after 28 days taking India's tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,25,370, while the active cases dipped to 16,400, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 1,579 new Covid cases were reported in 24 hours and the death toll climbed to 5,24,260 with 19 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 percent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 917 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.44 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 percent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,84,710, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 percent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 191.48 crores. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year. The 19 new fatalities include 18 from Kerala and one from Delhi.

