Left Menu

Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 16,400

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 191.48 crore. Indias COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 09:42 IST
Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 16,400
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections fell below 2,000 after 28 days taking India's tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,25,370, while the active cases dipped to 16,400, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 1,579 new Covid cases were reported in 24 hours and the death toll climbed to 5,24,260 with 19 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 percent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 917 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.44 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 percent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,84,710, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 percent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 191.48 crores. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year. The 19 new fatalities include 18 from Kerala and one from Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022