Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT

U.S. health regulators are expected to authorize a booster shot of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 as soon as Tuesday, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The companies submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for authorization last month.

Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan

Abbott Laboratories said on Monday it had reached an agreement with the U.S. health regulator to resume production of baby formula at its troubled Michigan plant, marking a major step toward resolving a nationwide shortage of the product. The company said once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirms that the initial requirements have been met, the site could be restarted within two weeks.

Japan announces limited "test tourism" from May as step to full re-opening

Japan said on Tuesday it would start conducting "test tourism" in the form of limited package tours in May as a way of gathering information prior to a full re-opening of the country to tourism. Though tourism was a major pillar of Japan's economy, tourists have not been permitted to enter since it adopted strict border controls in 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.N. warns of 'catastrophic' child malnutrition due to price hikes, Ukraine war

The cost of life-saving treatment for the most severely malnourished children is set to jump by up to 16% due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pandemic disruptions, according to the United Nations' children's agency. The raw ingredients of the ready-to-eat-therapeutic food have leapt in price amid the global food crisis sparked by the war and pandemic, UNICEF said.

U.S. to allow baby formula imports amid a nationwide shortage

The United States will allow baby formula imports from foreign makers that do not usually sell their products here, the Food and Drug Administration said on Monday, as it tries to ease a nationwide shortage that has left parents scrambling to feed their babies. The temporary move could help put more formula onto U.S. shelves in a few weeks, a U.S. FDA official said during a news briefing. Foreign makers will need to meet a list of safety and nutritional standards provided by the FDA.

Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID' status but normal life is weeks away

Shanghai achieved on Tuesday the long-awaited milestone of three consecutive days with no new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine zones but most residents will have put up with confinement for a while longer before a return to more normal life. For other cities in China that have been under lockdown, the third day with no new cases in the community usually means "zero COVID" status and the beginning of the lifting of restrictions.

N.Korea mobilizes army, steps up tracing amid COVID wave

North Korea has mobilized its military to distribute COVID medications and deployed more than 10,000 health workers to help trace potential patients as it fights a sweeping coronavirus wave, state media KCNA said on Tuesday. The isolated country is grappling with its first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak, which it confirmed last week, fuelling concerns over a major crisis due to a lack of vaccines and adequate medical infrastructure.

Enfamil maker Reckitt cranks up operations to put baby formula on U.S shelves

Reckitt Benckiser is boosting baby formula production by about 30% and making more frequent deliveries to stores as it looks to counter a nationwide shortage in U.S. supermarkets, an executive told Reuters. Reckitt, which makes its U.S. formula in three facilities in Michigan, Indiana and Minnesota, has also granted plants "unlimited overtime" to put in extra shifts, Robert Cleveland, senior vice president, North America and Europe Nutrition at Reckitt, told Reuters in an interview.

FDA declines to authorize common antidepressants as COVID treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has decided not to authorize the antidepressant fluvoxamine to treat COVID-19, saying that the data has not shown the drug to be an effective therapeutic for fighting the virus. "Based on the review of available scientific evidence, the FDA has determined that the data are insufficient to conclude that fluvoxamine may be effective in the treatment of nonhospitalized patients with COVID-19 to prevent progression to severe disease and/or hospitalization," the agency said in a document https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/nda/2020/EUA%20110%20Fluvoxamine%20Decisional%20Memo_Redacted.pdf published on Monday.

