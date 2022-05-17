New intensive care space for ICU-capable beds at Christchurch Hospital

Health Minister Andrew Little opened a new intensive care space for up to 12 ICU-capable beds at Christchurch Hospital today, funded from the Government's Rapid Hospital Improvement Programme.

"I'm pleased to help mark this milestone. This new space will provide additional critical care support for the people of Canterbury and ensure non-COVID patients are safe when COVID patients are being treated," Health Minister Andrew Little said.

"The project has been completed ahead of schedule and under budget, and is one of 24 hospital upgrades funded through the Rapid Hospital Improvement Programme announced by the Government in December last year.

"The $100 million fund was set up to fast-track modifications to the space including: establishing specific areas for COVID patients, building negative pressure environments for infection control, and air ventilation system upgrades.

"The Labour Government has already put $6 billion into health infrastructure compared to around $1 billion over nine years under the previous government including two whole years when no investment at all was made despite a growing and ageing population.

"We've seen through the pandemic how treating COVID patients affected other treatments due to additional precautions for infection prevention and control. With this space Christchurch Hospital can minimise service disruption and continue to care for patients," Andrew Little said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)