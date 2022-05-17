Puducherry adds one new case to its COVID-19 tally

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry on Tuesday, raising the overall caseload to 1,65,814.

The Department of Health evaluated during last 24 hours 802 samples and the solitary case surfaced during the examination.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that one patient recovered today and the overall recoveries were 1,63,837. The number of active cases stood at 15.

He said the department of Health examined so far 22,38,270 samples and found 18,83,334 out of them to be negative. There was no fresh fatality today and the toll remained 1,962.

The test positivity rate was 0.12 percent while the fatality rate was 1.18 percent and the recovery rate was 98.81 percent, the Director added.

The department had administered so far 16,98,397 doses which comprised 9,65,708 first doses, 7,10,478 second doses and 22,211 booster doses.

