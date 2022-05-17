Left Menu

Beijing city reports 56 new local COVID cases in 24 hours

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-05-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 13:57 IST
Beijing city reports 56 new local COVID cases in 24 hours
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing reported 56 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours to 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said.

Out of the infections, 47 were found in "controlled areas" and nine during community screening tests, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

The city has had a total of 1,169 COVID infections since April 22, Pang said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022