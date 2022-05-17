Beijing city reports 56 new local COVID cases in 24 hours

Beijing reported 56 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours to 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said.

Out of the infections, 47 were found in "controlled areas" and nine during community screening tests, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

The city has had a total of 1,169 COVID infections since April 22, Pang said.

