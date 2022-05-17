Left Menu

Russia says more than 250 Ukrainian fighters surrendered in Azovstal steel plant

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 15:08 IST
Russia says more than 250 Ukrainian fighters surrendered in Azovstal steel plant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's defense ministry said on Tuesday that more than 250 Ukrainian fighters holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant had surrendered.

"Over the past 24 hours, 265 militants have laid down their arms and surrendered, including 51 seriously wounded," the ministry said, following an earlier report from Russian-backed separatists that 256 fighters had surrendered. The defense ministry said that those who needed medical treatment were sent to a hospital in Novoazovsk, a town in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's military said on Tuesday it was working to evacuate all remaining troops from their last stronghold in the besieged port of Mariupol, ceding control of the city to Russia after months of bombardment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022