COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea could have 'devastating' impact on human rights -UN office

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 15:13 IST
COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea could have 'devastating' impact on human rights -UN office
Measures taken in North Korea to fight the first reported COVID-19 outbreak could have "devastating" consequences for human rights in the country, a spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday.

New restrictions could have dire consequences for people to meet their basic needs, including getting enough food, Liz Throssell told a briefing, adding that any measures taken against the pandemic should be proportionate and necessary.

