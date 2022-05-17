Left Menu

Covid: 393 new cases, 2 more deaths in Delhi, positivity rate 3.35 pc

Delhi had reported 377 new Covid cases and one more death on Monday, while the positivity rate was 3.37 percent.The capital had on Sunday logged 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 percent and three more deaths.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 18:40 IST
Delhi logged 393 fresh Covid cases and two more deaths on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 3.35 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the new cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally increased to 19,01,128 while the death toll mounted to 26,198, according to the latest health bulletin.

A total of 11,731 tests were conducted a day earlier, it added. Delhi had reported 377 new Covid cases and one more death on Monday, while the positivity rate was 3.37 percent.

The capital had on Sunday logged 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 percent and three more deaths. The city had on Saturday seen 673 new Covid cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.

It had reported three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

