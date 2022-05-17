Left Menu

5 fresh COVID-19 cases in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-05-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 18:50 IST
5 fresh COVID-19 cases in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded five fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 4,54,153, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,752.

Of the fresh cases, three were reported from Jammu district and two from Srinagar district, the officials said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the union territory stands at 50. So far, 4,49,351 people have recovered from the viral disease, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022