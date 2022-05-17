U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID booster shot for young children

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of a booster shot of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The authorization makes everyone in the United States over the age of five eligible for booster doses of the vaccine, although the U.S. Centers for Diseas Control and Prevention still needs to sign off on the shots.

