U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID booster shot for young children
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 19:49 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of a booster shot of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, the regulator said on Tuesday.
The authorization makes everyone in the United States over the age of five eligible for booster doses of the vaccine, although the U.S. Centers for Diseas Control and Prevention still needs to sign off on the shots.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BioNTech posts tripled Q1 vaccine sales but still flags full-year decline
BioNTech's Q1 vaccine sales triple but it still flags full-year decline
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to pay $11.6 billion for Biohaven to tap migraine market; BioNTech completes Phase II trial of COVID-19 vaccine in China and more
Health News Roundup: Europe launches first SPAC focused on production of complex drugs; BioNTech's Q1 vaccine sales triple but it still flags full-year decline and more
BioNTech completes Phase II trial of COVID-19 vaccine in China