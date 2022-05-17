Gujarat reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

Gujarat reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, increasing its tally of infections to 12,24,782, the state health department said.

As many as 37 patients were discharged, which raised the number of recovered cases to 12,13,625.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,944 as no new fatality on account of the pandemic was recorded.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 213, with two patients being on ventilator support.

As many as 35,413 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday. Ahmedabad district reported 13 new cases of infection during the day, Vadodara eight, Gandhinagar four and Jamnagar, Rajkot and Surat one case each.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported no new case and continued to remain COVID-19 free, local officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 12,24,782, New cases 28, Death toll 10,944 (unchanged), Total Discharged 12,13,625, Active cases 213, People tested so far - figures not released.

