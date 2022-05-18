U.S. use of Pfizer's COVID antiviral Paxlovid up 315% -HHS

Use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid has jumped 315% over the past four weeks, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday. Nearly 115,000 courses of the pills were dispensed during the first week of May, a senior health official said. A total of 668,954 courses out of the more than 2 million ordered by pharmacies were administered overall.

Pharmacies ordered almost 1.8 million courses of Merck & Co's rival oral antiviral, molnupiravir, and 230,257 have been administered so far, the official told reporters on a call.

Also Read: Evidence mounts for need to study Pfizer's Paxlovid for long COVID - researchers say

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)