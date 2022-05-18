N.Korea reports 232,880 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID-19 outbreak -KCNA
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 18-05-2022 02:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 02:46 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korea reported 232,880 more people with fever symptoms, and six more deaths amid the country's first confirmed outbreak of COVID-19, KCNA said on Wednesday.
It did not report how many of those cases had tested positive for the coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KCNA
- North Korea
Advertisement