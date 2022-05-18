Left Menu

Shanghai reports 96 symptomatic, 759 asymptomatic COVID cases for May 17

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 18-05-2022 05:25 IST
Shanghai reports 96 symptomatic, 759 asymptomatic COVID cases for May 17
  • China

The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported 759 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 17, up from 746 a day earlier.

Confirmed symptomatic cases rose to 96 from 77 the previous day, the city's government said in a statement.

There were zero cases found outside quarantined areas, the fourth consecutive day of no such cases. The city reported three new COVID-19 related deaths, compared with one a day earlier.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

