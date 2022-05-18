Left Menu

France condemns Russia move to expel staff from French Embassy in Moscow

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-05-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:16 IST
  • France

France condemns Russia's decision to expel diplomats and staff from the French Embassy in Moscow, said the French Foreign Affairs Ministry. Russia's Foreign Ministry had said earlier on Wednesday that it was expelling 34 French diplomats in a retaliatory move.

France in April kicked out 35 Russians with diplomatic status as part of a broader wave of expulsions that saw more than 300 Russians sent home from European capitals.

