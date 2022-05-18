Puducherry reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory of Puducherry recorded three new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday, pushing the overall tally to 1,65,817, a senior official of the health department said.

The health department examined 1,237 samples and found three positive cases in the UT.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the total active cases were 16 and two patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the overall recoveries to 1,63,839.

The department has so far examined 22,39,072 samples and has found 18,84,134 out of them to be negative.

The Director said there was no fresh fatality in the UT and the death toll remained at 1,962.

The test positivity rate was 0.24 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent, respectively, Sriramulu said.

He added that the department has so far administered 16,99,106 doses that comprised 9,65,779 first doses, 7,11,012 second doses and 22,315 booster doses.

