Here's what you need to know about the pandemic right now: Pressure for Shanghai to stay COVID-free

Health authorities in Shanghai faced pressure to keep China's most populous city free of COVID-19 as residents were counting down the days until June 1 and the end of their lockdown after almost two months of isolation. The commercial hub of 25 million achieved a fourth consecutive day without new infections in the community, holding on to its prized "zero COVID" status and keeping alive hopes for an imminent end to lockdown misery.

Despite no new cases, authorities are not lifting the lockdown immediately, instead gradually easing restrictions until June 1, with some shops allowed to open this week and public transport expected to partly resume over the weekend. Shanghai authorities have granted approval to 864 of the city's financial institutions to resume work, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

China has removed certain COVID-19 test requirements for people flying in from countries such as the United States and shortened the pre-departure quarantine period for some inbound travellers. An antiviral oral drug being co-developed by Shanghai Junshi Biosciences' subsidiary and other Chinese institutes showed early promise in speeding the clearing of virus in COVID-19 patients, according to a small clinical trial.

North Korean leader Kim attacks officials' 'immaturity' in response to COVID outbreak North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticised his country's response to its first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak as immature, accusing government officials of inadequacies and inertia as cases swept the country, state media reported on Wednesday.

North Korea reported 232,880 more people with fever symptoms, and six more deaths after country revealed the COVID outbreak last week. It did not say how many people had tested positive for COVID-19. A lack of storage, chronic power shortages and inadequately trained medical staff pose acute challenges to inoculating North Korea's million people - even with outside help, analysts said.

As U.S. COVID cases rise, so does demand for antivirals Rising COVID-19 cases are driving up the use of therapeutics, with Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid seeing a 315% jump over the past four weeks, U.S. health officials said on Tuesday.

The increase in U.S. cases and hospitalisations is starting to affect recommendations on behaviour, with New York City, the nation's most populous city, advising stricter mask usage but stopping short of new mandates. Apple has scrapped return to office plans. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorised the use of a booster shot of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, making everyone in the country over the age of five eligible for a third shot.

World in no better place to fight pandemics than before COVID - review panel The world is no better prepared for a new pandemic threat than it was when coronavirus emerged in 2019, and may be in a worse place given the economic toll, according to a review panel set up to evaluate the global response.

A lack of progress on reforms such as World Health Organization funding and international health regulations means the world is as vulnerable as ever, the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response said in its report. (Compiled by Linda Noakes; editing by Barbara Lewis)

