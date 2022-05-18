China lockdowns impeding flow of good, supply chains, U.S. Treasury's Yellen says
Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 19:00 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that COVID-19 lockdowns in China appear to be impeding the flow of goods and hampering global supply chains.
Yellen told reporters at a press conference in Bonn, Germany, that China also seems to be experiencing a slowdown in growth.
