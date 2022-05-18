Left Menu

Ukrainian fighters surrendered at Azovstal sent to hospital in Novoazovsk -Russian ministry

Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol were taken to a hospital at Novoazovsk in the breakaway Donetsk republic, the Russian defence ministry said on a video on Wednesday.

Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian fighters who barricaded themselves into tunnels on the site have so far given themselves up to Russian and pro-Russian forces since Monday.

Reuters could not independently verify the contents of the video. Ukrainian officials have halted all public discussion of the fate of fighters who had made their last stand at Azovstal.

