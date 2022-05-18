Left Menu

Gujarat reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 212

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing up its overall tally to 12,24,814, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the state, the health department said.

With 33 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours, the number of such cases rose to 12,13,658, it said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,944 with no fresh addition, said the department in a release.

Gujarat now has 212 active cases of coronavirus, with two patients on ventilator support, the release said.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, Vadodara eight, Jamnagar two, Surat and Vadodara one each, it said.

As many as 35,035 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the number of doses administered so far in the state to 10.84 crore, the department said.

No new patients of the respiratory illness were detected in the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, which currently has zero active COVID-19 cases, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,814, new cases 32, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,658, active cases 212, people tested so far - figures not released.

