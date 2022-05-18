Maha logs 307 COVID-19 cases, highest since March 12; one more dies, active tally up to 1,605

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 307 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since March 12, and one more death linked to the infection, while the number of patients under treatment spiraled to over 1,600, the health department said.

More than 60 per cent of new cases were reported in Mumbai alone.

With these fresh figures, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,81,542, while the death toll increased to 1,47,856, it said.

The state had recorded 324 cases on March 12.

On Tuesday, the state recorded 266 fresh cases and zero fatality.

Mumbai recorded 194 cases in the last 24 hours, the department said, making it the city's highest daily spike in infections since February 19.

The sole coronavirus-related fatality of the state was recorded from Gadchiroli district, it said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.10 per cent. Satara, Sangli, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Akola, Buldhana, Bhandara and Gondia districts have zero active cases.

The department said 252 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 77,32,081 and leaving the state with 1,605 active cases.

With 26,764 swab samples examined since the previous evening, the number of tests conducted in the state so far rose to 8,05,93,724, it added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 78,81,542; fresh cases 307; active cases 1,605; death toll 1,47,856; recoveries 77,32,081; total tests 8,05,93,724.

