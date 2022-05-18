Left Menu

Om Birla visits paralysed woman in Kota hospital whose eyelid was gnawed by rats

PTI | Kota | Updated: 18-05-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 22:33 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited a paralysed woman undergoing treatment at a government hospital here on Wednesday, a day after one of her eyelids was gnawed by rats inside the ICU.

The patient, Roopmati (30), has been undergoing treatment at the Stroke Unit of Kota's MB Hospital for the last 45 days. Following the incident on Tuesday, the hospital authorities have set up a three-member panel of doctors to probe it.

Birla, the MP from Bundi, interacted with the woman's husband and expressed serious concern over the incident.

''The incident with Roopmati is painful and sorrowful, and it is matter of serious concern that in such a big hospital, rats entered the ICU and bit the patient,'' Birla said after the visit.

During his visit to the hospital, Birla said there were heaps of dirt and waste at many places in the facility, and added that better health services need to be ensured.

He said the state health minister should visit the hospital and ensure improvement in services and facilities to the patients.

Birla also directed the hospital administration to focus on the care for female patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

