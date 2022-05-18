Left Menu

Telangana reports 45 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2022
Telangana on Wednesday recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the state to 7,92,710, a health department bulletin said.

No fresh fatality due to the infection was reported and the death toll continued to be 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad recorded the highest number of 28 cases.

A total of 32 people recovered from the disease taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,88,216.

The active cases stood at 383, the bulletin said.

A total of 13,067 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3,48,61,249.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.43 per cent.

