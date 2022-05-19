Shanghai reports 82 symptomatic, 637 asymptomatic COVID cases for May 18 - Reuters
The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported 637 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 18, down from 759 a day earlier.
Confirmed symptomatic cases fell to 82 from 96 the previous day, the city's government said in a statement.
There were zero cases found outside quarantined areas, the fifth consecutive day of no such cases. The city reported one new COVID-19 related death, compared with three a day earlier.
