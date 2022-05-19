Beijing reports 64 new local COVID cases during 24 hours ending 3 pm Thursday

Beijing reported 64 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours to 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Thursday, a disease control official in the Chinese capital said.

Out of the infections, 62 were found in controlled areas and two during community screening tests, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

The city has had a total of 1,282 COVID infections since April 22, Liu said.

