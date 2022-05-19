Mozambique polio case similar to Malawi case - Africa CDC

A new case of wild polio found in Mozambique is very similar to a case previously reported in Malawi, the acting director of the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

"When sequenced, that particular case (in Mozambique) had very close similarities to the case that had been reported in Malawi some weeks back," Ahmed Ogwell Ouma told a weekly news briefing.

