Africa has contained monkey pox outbreaks during COVID pandemic - Africa CDC
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-05-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 15:23 IST
Several outbreaks of monkey pox in Africa have been contained during the COVID pandemic while the world's attention was elsewhere, and outbreaks in Europe and the United States are a concern, Africa's top public health agency said on Thursday.
Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, acting director of the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said outbreaks had been seen in Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Cameroon and Central African Republic. They had been contained "under the radar", he said.
