Centre to review COVID vaccination program with States, UTs on Friday: Sources

By Shalini Bhardwaj With India witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases and following the administration of 191.79 crore vaccine doses, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will review the coronavirus vaccination program with all the states and union territories on Friday, informed sources.

India's COVID vaccination coverage had exceeded 191.79 crores (1,91,79,96,905) till 7 am today, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.22 crore adolescents have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine. The administration of precaution dose for the age group 18-59 years was also started from April 10, 2022, onwards.

The country witnessed a slight rise in coronavirus infections with 2,364 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. India's active caseload now stands at 15,419 at present. The daily positivity rate of the country is 0.50 per cent. A total of 2,582 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, added to the Ministry.

The country also reported 10 COVID-related fatalities, increasing the total reported death count to 5,24,303. (ANI)

