Left Menu

Centre to review COVID vaccination program with States, UTs on Friday: Sources

With India witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases and following the administration of 191.79 crore vaccine doses, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will review the coronavirus vaccination program with all the states and union territories on Friday, informed sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 16:31 IST
Centre to review COVID vaccination program with States, UTs on Friday: Sources
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj With India witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases and following the administration of 191.79 crore vaccine doses, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will review the coronavirus vaccination program with all the states and union territories on Friday, informed sources.

India's COVID vaccination coverage had exceeded 191.79 crores (1,91,79,96,905) till 7 am today, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.22 crore adolescents have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine. The administration of precaution dose for the age group 18-59 years was also started from April 10, 2022, onwards.

The country witnessed a slight rise in coronavirus infections with 2,364 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. India's active caseload now stands at 15,419 at present. The daily positivity rate of the country is 0.50 per cent. A total of 2,582 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, added to the Ministry.

The country also reported 10 COVID-related fatalities, increasing the total reported death count to 5,24,303. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022