Italy reports first case of monkeypox infection, two more suspected

Italy has diagnosed its first case of the monkeypox infection at the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, the hospital said on Thursday, adding that the person, who arrived from a stay on the Canary Islands, was being kept in isolation.
The hospital added there were two other suspected cases that had yet to be confirmed.
