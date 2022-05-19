Left Menu

Italy reports first case of monkeypox infection, two more suspected

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 19-05-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 17:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Italy

Italy has diagnosed its first case of the monkeypox infection at the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, the hospital said on Thursday, adding that the person, who arrived from a stay on the Canary Islands, was being kept in isolation.

The hospital added there were two other suspected cases that had yet to be confirmed.

